Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.