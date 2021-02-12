It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -21.41. -24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
