Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
