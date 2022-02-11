It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 20-degree low is fo…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 16-degree low i…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's…
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.