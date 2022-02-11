Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.