Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -8 though it will feel much colder at -28.95. A -22-degree low is forecasted. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.