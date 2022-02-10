Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.