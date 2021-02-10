It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -14.92. Today's forecasted low temperature is -15 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
