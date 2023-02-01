It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
