Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. -9 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.