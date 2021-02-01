Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 8:45 PM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
