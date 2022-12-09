It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 14 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 10 degrees is today's low. The Bismarck area should see a light br…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low around 10F. Winds SE at 10 to…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It m…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. -7 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. 0 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…