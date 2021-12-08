Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.