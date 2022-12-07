Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. 0 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.