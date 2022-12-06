 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. -7 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 12:15 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

