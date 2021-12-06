It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 8:49 PM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
