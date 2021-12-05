It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 3 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
