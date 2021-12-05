 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 3 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

