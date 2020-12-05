 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

