Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph.