Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
