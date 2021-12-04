 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

