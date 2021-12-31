Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -10. A -23-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.