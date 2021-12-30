Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -18 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.