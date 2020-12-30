 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.52. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

