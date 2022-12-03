It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
