The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
