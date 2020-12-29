It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.19. 11 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at -1.95. Today's for…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.01. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.98. 7 degrees i…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.33. Today's forecasted …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. A 17-degree…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 16.85. We'll see a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will s…