Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.19. 11 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.