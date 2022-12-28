It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -7. We'll see a low temperature of -12 degrees today. Very windy…
This evening in Bismarck: Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low -13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wi…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is foreca…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. 14 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -18 degrees. We will …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. Low -12F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds coul…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.