It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.01. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Bismarck, ND
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will go down as the most active hurricane season on record.
