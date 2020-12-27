It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.98. 7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at -1.95. Today's for…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.33. Today's forecasted …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. A 17-degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will go down as the most active hurricane season on record.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 16.85. We'll see a l…