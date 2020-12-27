Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.98. 7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.