 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 14. A -1-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News