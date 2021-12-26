Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 14. A -1-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.