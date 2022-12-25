It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
