Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. -2 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

