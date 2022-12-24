 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

