Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

