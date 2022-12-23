It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8. A -21-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -10. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees today. We will s…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -7. We'll see a low temperature of -12 degrees today. Very windy…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2. We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees today. There is a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Overcast. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Bismarck's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low -16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one …
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -15 degrees. Plan on …