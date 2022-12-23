Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -8. A -21-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.