 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at -1.95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News