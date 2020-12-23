Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at -1.95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.