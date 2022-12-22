It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -7. We'll see a low temperature of -12 degrees today. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
