Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -7. We'll see a low temperature of -12 degrees today. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST.