 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News