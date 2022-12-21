It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -15 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -10. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees today. We will s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. There is a…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Most likel…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2. We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees today. There is a…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low -16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one …
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Overcast. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
This evening in Bismarck: Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Sno…