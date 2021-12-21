 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

