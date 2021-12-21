It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
