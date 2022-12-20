Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -10. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

