It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
