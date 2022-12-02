It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. -5 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
