Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

