Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A 8-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.