Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5. Today's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.