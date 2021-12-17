It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. -3 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then some clearing later. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We w…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 6 degrees is today's l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It m…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Monday, with…