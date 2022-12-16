 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News