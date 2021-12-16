It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then some clearing later. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 6 degrees is today's l…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Monday, with…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 15 degrees is today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with t…