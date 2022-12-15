It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
