 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News