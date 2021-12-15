Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 6 degrees is today's low. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.